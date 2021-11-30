The Third Sub Episode 119: The Vancouver Whitecaps 2021 run comes to an end – what’s next for them?

In Episode 119 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps in a jam-packed edition of the show.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps, as the club finds themselves in an interesting position.

First, they dive into the ‘Caps last game of the season, a 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the MLS Cup Playoffs, a result that unfortunately brought a late Cinderella run from Vancouver to an end.

In that game, they look at what stood out, including an uncharacteristic performance from the defence, some tactical genius from SKC, and a bit of bad luck.

Then, afterwards, they look at what this result means in the overall context of the season, before looking at if this edition of the ‘Caps, failed to meet, met, or surpassed expectations.

Continuing the discussion, they then go into an in-depth look at the roster, seeing who might stay, and who might go, as well as what the plan might be for all of the many ‘Caps currently out on loan, before looking at some who might join them next year.

Lastly, they take a look at a big weekend for Canada’s National Teams, first looking at the announcement that the CanMNT are heading to Hamilton, Ontario, for a crucial World Cup qualifier vs the US in January, before looking at the CanWNT’s most recent game, a 2-1 loss to Mexico over the weekend.

