The Third Sub Episode 120: Pacific FC’s golden moment and 2021 end-of-year Vancouver Whitecaps awards

In Episode 120 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan hand out the hardware in a special edition of the show.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things awards in a special edition of the show.

To start, they talk about one award that a team brought back lately, and that’s the Canadian Premier League’s North Star Shield, which Langford’s Pacific FC won for the first time on Sunday. Despite facing off against the x2 CPL champions, Forge, away, Pacific stood strong and took care of business in the final, and they break that down in this episode.

After that, they look at what this win means both for Pacific, as well as the league as a whole, as it changes the landscape of the CPL as teams get set for their 4th season of competition in 2022.

Then, they shift their attention over to the other team in BC, the Vancouver Whitecaps, breaking down their latest roster moves, seeing what they could mean for the ‘Caps team this offseason.

Continuing that, they then dive into a yearly tradition on the show – their 2021 end-of-year awards, as they give out some hardware after a year to remember for the Whitecaps.

The awards up for grabs include:

MVP

Rookie of the Year

Unsung Hero

Defender of the Year

Shea Salinas Departure of the Year

Robert Earnshaw Third Sub of the Year

Eric Hassli Goal of the Year

Alphonso Davies most promising player

Kendall Waston most improved player

Game of the Year

Lastly, but most certainly not least, they look at the news that the Whitecaps will be getting a 2nd team back (sort of), thanks to the creation of MLS Next Pro, the newest MLS U23 reserve league, giving teams like the ‘Caps another option to give youngsters minutes.

