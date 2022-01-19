The Third Sub Episode 122 (.5): Vancouver Whitecaps kick off their 2022 preseason, Maxime Crepeau gets traded

In Episode 122 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps as they opened up their 2022 training camp this week.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps in the midst of a busy week for the club.

First, they dive into the big news of the week, and that’s the start of the Whitecaps 2022 preseason, which got underway at UBC this week.

They look at what stood out from the first few days of camp, including some standout players, some rumours, the preseason plan and more.

Afterwards, they dive deeper into some of those rumours, such as Janio Bikel’s imminent departure, as well as the persistent chatter about Lucas Cavallini, before taking a look at the state of the team heading into the start of the season.

Once through that, Alex shares some conversations that he had with new ‘Caps centre back, Tristan Blackmon, as well as fellow triallist, Kwame Awuah, who he got to speak to at training camp this week.

Lastly, they dive into some CanMNT, CanWNT/CanXNT and Canadian Premier League news that has stood out from over the last week.

BONUS: In a special episode 122.5, they also dive into the surprise news that x2 Vancouver Whitecaps MVP, Maxime Crepeau, would be traded to MLS. In that special 30-minute emergency podcast, they share their thoughts on that move.

EPISODE 122:

Episode 122.5:

