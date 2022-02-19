The Third Sub Episode 124: Whitecaps inch towards start of MLS season, CanWNT/CanXNT kick off Arnold Clark Cup (FT: HarJournalist)

In Episode 124, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan are joined by Harjeet Johal to dive into a busy week of news for the Vancouver Whitecaps and the CanWNT/CanXNT.

Welcome back to episode 124 of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time joined by Harjeet Johal of the Equalizer and The Daily Hive to chat some Vancouver Whitecaps and CanWNT/CanXNT.

To start, they dive into the ‘Caps news, looking at the latest out of Vancouver, as Johal shares her findings from a busy few weeks of training camp for the Whitecaps.

Afterwards, they take a look at the ‘Caps interesting situation in goal, and what’s next for them there, before looking at the Caio Alexandre visa situation.

Lastly, they round off the ‘Caps chat by looking at Johal’s expectations for the new MLS season, as she shares her thoughts on if they’re contenders or pretenders (or neither).

Then, they shift their attention to some CanWNT/CanXNT chatter, looking at what lies ahead for Canada in 2022.

First, they talk about what Canada has done in 2022, which is to kick off the Arnold Clark Cup with a draw against England, before looking at what lies ahead for them in this tournament.

Afterwards, they look at the bigger picture for Canada, seeing what this year will hold for them, before seeing Johal’s expectations for the team in 2022.

Lastly, they finish with some chatter about the big picture of professional women’s soccer in Canada, seeing what needs to change there.

You can find Johal and all of her work on Twitter @HarJournalist.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Cover Photo via: Canada Soccer/Daniela Porcelli

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...