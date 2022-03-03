The Third Sub Episode 125: Vancouver Whitecaps suffer Crew drubbing, get set for NYCFC (FT: Glenn Crooks)

In Episode 125 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan are joined by Glenn Crooks of NYCFC’s broadcast team to tee up the Vancouver Whitecaps home opener.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps as they get set for their home opener at BC Place this weekend.

To start, they look back at the ‘Caps most recent result, a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of the Columbus Crew in their season opener. There, they dive into what they saw in that game, before asking that question – was that a true reflection of what’s to come for Vancouver, or are there fixes there for that?

Then, they are joined by a special guest to tee up the home opener, as Glenn Crooks of NYCFC’s PxP team, who helps set the table for the ‘Caps clash against the defending MLS Cup champions this weekend.

In that conversation, they dive into all things NYCFC, including their quest in the CONCACAF Champions League so far this year, the state of their roster, head coach Ronny Deila and much more.

Lastly, to close out the episode, they offer up some predictions for that game, as well as what to expect from both sides.

