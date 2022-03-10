The Third Sub Episode 126: Vancouver Whitecaps find improvement in home opener, get set for Houston

In Episode 126 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week of Vancouver Whitecaps news, as their 2022 MLS season continues here.

First, they start by looking back, as they break down what they saw in the team’s home opener from this past weekend, where they drew the defending MLS Cup champions, New York City FC, in a 0-0 stalemate.

They look at what they liked from that game, and what they’d like to see change, as the ‘Caps did well to recover from an opening day drubbing to the Columbus Crew a week prior.

Afterwards, they look forward to the ‘Caps next game, a clash with the Houston Dynamo down in Texas this weekend, seeing what they expect from the new-look Dynamo in that one.

With some new moves in the offseason, this isn’t the Houston we’re used to seeing, and they look at why.

Lastly, they round things off with some Canadian Championship chatter, as they break down the draw for the 2022 edition of the Voyageurs Cup, which came out earlier this week.

Can the ‘Caps make a run to the final? It’s set up nicely for them here, and they explore why.

