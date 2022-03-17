Third Sub Episode 127: Vancouver Whitecaps continue to progress but still lack results to show for it

In Episode 127 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into yet another busy week of Vancouver Whitecaps news.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps as their 2022 MLS season continues to roll along here.

To start, they begin with the most recent ‘Caps game, a 2-1 loss to the Houston Dynamo from this past weekend, diving into what stood out to them from that game.

From the team’s struggles in midfield, to some questions with the formation, as well as some kudos to Tristan Blackmon, Thomas Hasal and Lucas Cavallini, they break down the story of that match.

Then, they take a look forward to what lies ahead now for the ‘Caps, as they get set for a stiff matchup this upcoming weekend, when they’ll take on LAFC at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, a locale they’ve never won in.

Because of that, they set their expectations for that game, seeing what would be classified as a good result for the ‘Caps.

Lastly, they finish with some big picture questions, using the fact that the international break is just around the corner to see where they feel this ‘Caps team is at right now. Are they below, meeting or above expectations so far? They share their answers.

