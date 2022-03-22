The Third Sub Episode 128: Previewing a crucial final Octo World Cup qualifying window for the CanMNT

In Episode 128 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into yet all things CanMNT ahead of a huge March World Cup qualifying window for them.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things CanMNT, as Canada gets set for a massive March World Cup qualifying window here.

So to start, they look first at the 25-man squad that Canada will be bringing with them for these 3 games against Costa Rica (away), Jamaica (home) and Panama (away). First, they look at their overall thoughts on the squad, before looking at some surprises, finishing with a look at some guys who they feel are just on the cusp.

Then, they look at what’s needed for Canada to qualify for the 2022 World Cup window, of which they sit closer to doing than ever, putting them on the verge of snapping a 36-year qualifying drought.

Lastly, they preview each of the 3 teams that Canada will play this window, taking a look at what to expect in each of those respective matches.

