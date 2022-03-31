Third Sub Episode 129: Vancouver Whitecaps aiming to get season back on track vs SKC after break

In Episode 129 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan catch up on all things Vancouver Whitecaps as they get set to resume their MLS season this weekend.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps ahead of a crucial weekend for the club as they get back to playing after the international break.

Before looking ahead to that, however, they start by looking back, reflecting on the ‘Caps most recent game before the break, a 3-1 loss to LAFC, sharing their thoughts on that one.

From some interesting personnel decisions, to what they thought of certain individuals, as well as what went wrong (and right) in this game, they dive into it all.

Then, they look ahead to what lies ahead, breaking down what they feel the team needs to do to remain a playoff contender as they get set for a tough stretch of games.

Afterwards, their talk shifts to the future, as they dive into a preview for this upcoming game, a clash at home against Sporting Kansas City, breaking down what they expect from that one.

Lastly, they take some time to chat about the new ‘Caps kids on the block, that being the WFC 2 team, who officially kicked off their rebirth last weekend.

