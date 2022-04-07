Third Sub Episode 130: Vancouver Whitecaps trying to build off of first win of 2022 ahead of Cascadia Cup clash

In Episode 130 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week of Vancouver Whitecaps chatter.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a big week for the club.

To start, they take a look back at their most recent match, a clash against Sporting Kansas City at BC Place this past weekend, in which they grabbed their first win of the 2022 MLS season in a 1-0 result over their visitors.

And seeing that, they see what stood out from that game for the ‘Caps, good and bad, as they put up their most dominant performance of the season so far.

Then, they take a look at the ‘Caps current wing back and centre back situation, breaking down some interesting comments from head coach, Vanni Sartini, from this week.

After, they shift their attention to the future, as they preview the ‘Caps next game, a Cascadia Cup clash at BC Place this weekend against the Portland Timbers.

Can the ‘Caps make it two wins in a row in this one? They see how they’re feeling on that subject ahead of Saturday.

