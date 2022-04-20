The Third Sub Episode 131: Vancouver Whitecaps hit a rut vs Timbers, CFMTL, get set for Austin FC

In Episode 131 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy two weeks of Vancouver Whitecaps chatter ahead of a big clash down in Austin this weekend.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a busy few weeks for the club.

First, they look back at the most recent ‘Caps games, a 3-2 loss to the Portland Timbers at home, and a 2-1 loss at CF Montreal away, as the ‘Caps failed to get any points off of the back-to-back derby matches.

From looking at what led to the results, to what stood out, both good and bad, they tell the story of both matches, which are both ones the ‘Caps would rather forget.

Then, they take a look at what they think is plaguing the ‘Caps right now, as they have just 1 win in their first 7 games in the 2022 MLS season, a far cry from the playoff team they ended off on. Plus, with the Canadian Championship right around the corner, they also discuss the impact this run of form could have on that competition.

After, they preview the ‘Caps upcoming game, a clash with Austin FC down in Texas, where they’ll take on an Austin team that is one of the hottest in MLS right now.

Lastly, they then look at a potential new player that could maybe help save the ‘Caps season – midfielder, Andres Cubas, who looks to be joining the ‘Caps from Ligue 2’s Nimes soon as a TAM signing, shoring up a huge area of need for the team in midfield.

