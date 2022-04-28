The Third Sub Episode 132: Vancouver Whitecaps continue to struggle, but is there hope on the horizon?

In Episode 132 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps as they get set to endure a crucial bye week.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps in a jam-packed episode.

First, they take a look back at the ‘Caps most recent game, a 3-0 loss to Austin FC from the weekend, in which the ‘Caps continued their nightmare start to the 2022 MLS season.

Seeing that, Alex and Sam first break down the match before offering their solutions to fixing this edition of the ‘Caps, based on what they’ve seen from the team so far. Is it a coaching problem? Is it the players? Is it the formation? Is it some plain old bad luck?

They ponder all of that, and more.

Then, they take a look at a possible saviour for the team at the moment, brand-new signing, Andres Cubas, who was officially signed to the team this week, potentially giving them the new face they need to turn things around.

Lastly, they take a look at one of the bright spots in the club right now – youth development, and more specifically, the ‘Caps second team, which continues to take great strides at the MLS Next Pro level.

