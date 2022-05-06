Third Sub Episode 133: Whitecaps get week off, get set for TFC

In Episode 133 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into another busy week of Vancouver Whitecaps and MLS news.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps and MLS after a busy week of news.

First, they dive into the ‘Caps, who despite not playing this past weekend, kept busy.

So seeing that, they look at the ‘Caps latest item of business, the signing of Luis Martins, seeing what he’ll be expected to bring to the squad, as well as what they think of the ‘Caps having to bring him in at this stage of the campaign. On top of that, they look at what this move means in terms of how the ‘Caps might line up going forward, especially based on recent comments from head coach, Vanni Sartini.

Having gone through that, they then take a quick look at WFC II, who continued to roll with another big victory in MLS Next Pro action this past weekend.

Afterwards, they look at the ‘Caps latest marketing scheme, one that has fans across the country talking, although for not all the right reasons.

Continuing on, they look at the ‘Caps next opponent, Toronto FC, seeing what to expect from their fellow Canadian rivals.

Lastly, they dive into some news around MLS, including CF Montreal’s (second) rebrand, the Seattle Sounders CONCACAF Champions League triumph and the MLS’s newest (controversial) sponsor.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Like this: Like Loading...