Third Sub Episode 134: Whitecaps (mostly) take care of business in crucial week of home games

In Episode 134 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week of Vancouver Whitecaps action in a jam-packed episode.

To start, they dive right into the Whitecaps chatter, breaking down their three most recent matchups, home clashes against Toronto FC, Valour FC and the San Jose Earthquakes, with the TFC and SJ matches coming in MLS action, and the Valour clash coming in Canadian Championship play.

First, they look at some overall takeaways from that week, in which the ‘Caps won the first two games before drawing the last one, before diving into specifics from the game, and what they overall gleaned from that. Then, to round things off, they look at where they believe this team is at going forward, and if this latest stretch was enough to revive their season.

Then, to round off the show, they preview the ‘Caps next match, a clash at home against FC Dallas, one of the hottest teams in MLS right now. Led by the current MLS golden boot race leader, Jesus Ferreira, and a solid cast of players, this Dallas team has been fun to watch right now, so they look at what the ‘Caps will have to be wary of in this clash.

Lastly, they look at some other big news out of Vancouver from last week, as it was revealed that the CanMNT is coming back to BC Place for the first time since 2019, and they dive into what that means for both Canada and the city of Vancouver to have both parties reunite again.

