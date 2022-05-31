Third Sub Episode 135: Vancouver Whitecaps salvage season with key stretch

In Episode 135 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a key set of games for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into a busy set of Vancouver Whitecaps games from the past 14 days.

From a win over FC Dallas, to a tough loss to Charlotte FC, and a win over Sporting Kansas City in MLS play, as well as a clutch result over Cavalry FC in the Canadian Championship, they see what they took away from those games.

Cody Cropper’s surprisingly good play? The ‘Caps now stable defence? Lucas Cavallini’s resurgence? They touch on all of those subjects, sharing their thoughts on them, and how they contributed to the ‘Caps most recent run of form.

Otherwise, they also take a look at if the month of May has indeed salvaged the ‘Caps season, before finishing up with a quick look at their next opponent – Real Salt Lake, who they’ll play at BC Place this upcoming weekend.

