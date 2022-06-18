The Third Sub Episode 136: Vancouver Whitecaps continue to dominate at home, befuddle on the road

In Episode 136 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a confusing week of games for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

First, they dive into the ‘Caps most recent games, a 2-1 win over RSL and a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders, where, as has been typical as of late for Vancouver, they continued to be dominant at home, and struggle on the road.

Seeing that, they explore some theories for why that is the case, before diving into some of the individual performances that stood out to them in those games – both good and bad.

After, they look ahead to the next two-game ‘Caps stretch, a pair of games against FC Dallas and York United, with the latter coming as part of the semi-finals of the Canadian Championship, making it arguably the ‘Caps most important game of the season up to this point.

Continuing on, they shift their attention to the CanMNT, and their chaotic June window in Vancouver, one that ended up being quite the memorable one, for a lot of the wrong reasons.

Lastly, they dive into the good news out of Canadian Soccer circles this week, as it was revealed that Vancouver and Toronto would be hosting games at the 2026 Men’s World Cup, a bit of news that has many happy – and for good reason.

