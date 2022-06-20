The Third Sub Episode 137: Vancouver Whitecaps surprise in Dallas, get set for big CanChamp semi-final

In Episode 137 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into an intriguing weekend of Vancouver Whitecaps chatter.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a big weekend for the club.

First, they look at the big and surprising news from the weekend, as the Whitecaps actually went out and did the unthinkable – win away in commanding fashion in MLS, doing so in a 2-0 road victory over FC Dallas.

Having both witnessed that surprise performance from the ‘Caps, Alex and Sam dive right into what they thought of that game, including the debut of the Andres Cubas show, some Colombian magic, an improved defensive shape and the continued progress and dominance of Lucas Cavallini.

After, they then look ahead for the ‘Caps, previewing their next match, a midweek clash against the CPL’s York United in the semi-finals of the Canadian Championship, seeing what they expect from that one.

Can a struggling York take down a red-hot Whitecaps side? Knowing the magic of the cup, it’s something you don’t want to rule out quite yet.

Lastly, they dive into a bit of CPL chatter, as they look at Sam’s recent visit to a Halifax Wanderers game, diving into his experience at Wanderers Ground, and what teams around Canada could stand to learn from that venue and the club as a whole.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...