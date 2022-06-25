Third Sub Episode 138: The Vancouver Whitecaps are… in a final again?

In Episode 138 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week of Vancouver Whitecaps news, as their summer resurgence continues.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a busy and important week for the club.

First, they dive into the big news of the week – the ‘Caps are going to a final, as they defeated York United 2-1 in the semi-finals of the 2022 Canadian Championship, officially allowing them to book a ticket to the final of that competition for the first time since 2018.

To start, they look at what stood out from that win from York, including a return to form for Brian White, an interesting back 3, some questions in the midfield and some intriguing squad rotation.

Then, they take a look forward to the biggest news of them all from that game – the fact that the ‘Caps will now be in a final, as they see what that’ll mean for the club and the city, who many are hoping shows up big for this game.

Afterwards, they continue the episode with a look at the ‘Caps next game, a home clash against the New England Revolution, seeing what they expect from the current Supporter’s Shield holders this weekend.

Despite some key departures, the Revolution have no shortage of star talent to draw from, which should make for a fun matchup in their first meeting since 2019.

Lastly, they decide to get bold and predict a ‘Caps lineup and score for this game, throwing their names on the line in the process.

