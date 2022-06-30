The Third Sub Episode 139: The Vancouver Whitecaps stumble (a bit) against Revolution, prep for red-hot LAFC

In Episode 139 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into the latest in the world of the Vancouver Whitecaps after another busy weekend for the club.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into another interesting week of Vancouver Whitecaps chatter.

To begin, they look at the ‘Caps most recent game, a 0-0 draw with the New England Revolution, looking at what stood out to them from that one.

From Marcus Godinho’s bright performance, to the big loss of Deiber Caicedo, as well as some other talking points, they see what they could glean from that game, one that left mixed reactions in ‘Caps land.

After, they take a look at the debate raging on Twitter right now – Cody Cropper or Thomas Hasal? With Hasal’s return from injury seemingly imminent, it’s all of a sudden become a big topic, so they weigh in on that discussion.

Continuing on, they shift their attention towards the ‘Caps next game, a clash with league-leaders LAFC this upcoming weekend, breaking down what to expect from LA.

From the return of some familiar faces, to the top talent that they’ve been able to acquire as of late, they look at what has had LAFC clicking this season, making them an early MLS Cup contender.

Lastly, they dive into the biggest of all the new LAFC faces, five-time Champions League winner, Gareth Bale, seeing what can be fair to expect from him in his maiden journey stateside in MLS.

Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps

