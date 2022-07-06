The Third Sub Episode 140: Vancouver Whitecaps pick up monumental win over LAFC, set sights on Minnesota

In Episode 140 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a big weekend of Vancouver Whitecaps chatter.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a big weekend for the club.

To begin, they look back at the club’s most recent game, a big 1-0 victory over league-leaders, LAFC, in which a late, late Andrés Cubas winner allowed them to bring home all 3 points.

From Cubas’s strong play, to continued solid performances from the likes of Marcus Godinho, Ryan Raposo and Ryan Gauld, along with some key tactical adjustments from Vanni Sartini, they take a look at how the ‘Caps were able to pull off such a result in that one.

Now the hottest team in MLS, the ‘Caps have continued to find a way to get the job done as of late, and they try and wrap their heads around how that has happened.

After, they switch gears to talk about the ‘Caps next game, a clash against Minnesota United, with whom Vancouver shares an identical record with. From the red-hot form of Emmanuel Reynoso, to the underrated work of Dayne St.Clair, they see what’s been fuelling the Loons so far this year.

Lastly, they take a quick look at whatever is going on over in Toronto, where the Italian resurgence continued this week, keeping a close eye on the ‘Caps 2022 Canadian Championship final opponents.

