The Third Sub Episode 141: Resilient road ‘Caps get set for Chicago Fire visit, CanChamp final

In Episode 141 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy few weeks of Vancouver Whitecaps news.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a busy two weeks of action.

First, they look back at the three games the ‘Caps played over that span, a loss to Minnesota United FC, a draw with FC Cincinnati and a draw with the Portland Timbers, seeing what stood out to them in those games.

From the ‘Caps improved road identity, to their injury crisis, as well as a bit of a resurgence for Cristian Dajome, Ryan Gauld and Brian White, they dive into the storylines that emerged from that stretch.

After that, they dive into the biggest news of the last two weeks, that being the acquisition of a new ‘Caps player. Not only that, but it’s a pretty darn good one, too, that being Julian Gressel, who the ‘Caps were able to nab from DC United at a bargain price.

Then, they get into an interesting discussion surrounding the team’s present and future, and where they lie relative to the teams around them in MLS, seeing why that is important for them to take stock ahead of a crucial offseason.

Lastly, they dive into the ‘Caps upcoming game, a clash with the Chicago Fire at BC Place, seeing what they expect from that one, as Vancouver balances that game and the looming Canadian Championship final versus Toronto FC.

