The Third Sub Episode 142: The Vancouver Whitecaps win the 2022 Canadian Championship

In Episode 142 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a special week for the Vancouver Whitecaps, who are now champions of Canada.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps after they did something they’ve waited so long to do – lift some silverware, as they lifted the Voyageurs Cup as winners of the 2022 Canadian Championship at BC Place on Tuesday.

To begin, they look at how the Whitecaps were able to make that a reality, thanks to their big win over Toronto FC on penalties, seeing what stood out to them on the night. From a strong crowd, to an inspired performance, and some key tactical adjustments, they see what the ‘Caps did well, including in the shootout, in particular, where the ‘Caps showed their growing prowess as penalty specialists.

After, they look at what this Voyageurs Cup victory means for the ‘Caps, who finally have another trophy to add to the cabinet, and will also compete in the CONCACAF Champions League next year, both big developments for the club.

Continuing on, they then look at how the show must go on for the Whitecaps now here despite this triumph, as they now dive right back into MLS play this weekend, when they’ll take on Nashville SC for the first time ever. To help preview that one, they dive into what to expect from Nashville, and how the ‘Caps match up with them, as they head into what is a pretty big game for Vancouver.

Lastly, they dive into the rumoured signing of Alessandro Schopf, seeing what he could bring to the ‘Caps, and what his signing would mean for a few other players on the roster.

