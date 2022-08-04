The Third Sub Episode 143: Vancouver Whitecaps continue to pick up points on the road, round off busy transfer window

In Episode 143 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week of news for the Vancouver Whitecaps on and off the pitch.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps in the midst of a busy week for the club.

To begin, they look back, as they review the ‘Caps most recent game, a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC, one in which they showed some good and some bad in their first visit to the Music City. From Ryan Gauld’s resurgent form, to Javain Brown’s first MLS goal, they see what stood out to them in that game.

Then, they take a look at the now-official news that Alessandro Schopf has signed for the club, sharing their thoughts on what it means for the rest of this season and beyond.

After, they take a step back and dive into all of the ‘Caps moves from a busy summer transfer window, giving a letter grade for how they feel it has gone so far, both in terms of arrivals and departures.

Lastly, they preview the ‘Caps next game, a clash with the Houston Dynamo on Friday night, seeing how they feel about what is going to be a must-win game for Vancouver at BC Place.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Like this: Like Loading...