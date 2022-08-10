Third Sub Episode 144: Whitecaps leave it late against Houston, get set for trip to a new (LA) Galaxy

In Episode 144 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week of news for the Vancouver Whitecaps, as they continue their push to return to the MLS playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a big weekend for the club.

To begin, they take a look back at the big result from their last match, a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over the Houston Dynamo, one that could prove to be massive for the ‘Caps playoff hopes.

From another slow start, to questions in midfield, and some big subs off the bench, they look at what stood out to them from that Dynamo game, as the ‘cardiac ‘Caps’ continued to break hearts late on.

After, they take a look at the ‘Caps second team, and the benefits that it has already brought the club in just one year of existence, with a great example being this Dynamo match, before projecting what the future of that team could look like if this keeps up.

Then, they round things off with a look ahead to the ‘Caps next game, a road clash with the LA Galaxy, seeing what they expect from that one.

From a look at the struggles that have recently ailed LA, to a look at their dangerous strike force, as well as the looming playoff implications of this match, they see what to expect in this one.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Like this: Like Loading...