Third Sub Episode 145: Vancouver Whitecaps trip up vs Galaxy, refind legs vs Rapids, RSL

In Episode 145 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week of action for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

To begin, they dive into their past three games, a loss to the LA Galaxy, a win over the Colorado Rapids, and a draw to RSL, seeing what went right and wrong in those games.

From the ‘Caps struggles in LA, to their strong resurgence against Colorado and RSL, it was a strange week, one that sums up the team as of late.

You add in the return of Thomas Hasal and Sebastian Berhalter, the continued struggles of Cristian Dajome, and some tactical questions into that, and that just gives even more of an idea of how things went down.

Then, they shift to their attention to the ‘Caps next game, a crucial home clash at BC Place against Nashville SC, a game that has massive playoff implications.

Knowing that, they see what to expect from Nashville, from the ever-dangerous Hany Mukhtar, to their interesting defensive situation, as well as their elite underlying numbers.

