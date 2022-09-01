Third Sub Episode 146: Vancouver Whitecaps lose crucial ground in playoff race vs Nashville SC

In Episode 146 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a heartbreaking weekend for the club in terms of their quest to make the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a heartbreaking loss for the team this past weekend against Nashville SC.

Needing a win to take control of their playoff hopes, they instead ended up falling 3-0 in a game that was memorable for all of the wrong reasons.

From a tough defensive display, to a moment of madness from Lucas Cavallini, and some other lowlights, it was a match to forget for the Whitecaps, who are now up against the 8-ball in terms of qualifying for their 2nd straight MLS Cup playoffs.

As a result, they take a look at how this happened, and what this latest run of form has meant for the ‘Caps, who have certainly learned a lot about themselves over the past few months.

Despite the big blow, however, the playoff push continues for the ‘Caps, as they get set to fly to San Jose to take on the Earthquakes, in what is a must-win game for the club.

With a history of high-scoring games against the ‘Quakes in recent years, can the ‘Caps find themselves on top of one of those matches this upcoming Sunday? If they’re to have any hope of making the playoffs, finding a way to make that possible is a must.

