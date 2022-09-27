Third Sub Episode 147: Vancouver Whitecaps keep hope alive with two games to go, but is it time to look to 2023?

In Episode 147 of the Third Sub Podcast Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps in the midst of a crucial international break.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps after an important break for the team.

To begin, Alex and Sam look back on a couple of ‘Caps games, as they catch up on what has been a hectic month of September for the team. From a rocky start, to a strong finish, they look at what can be gleaned from this latest stretch of games.

Then, they take a look at the ‘Caps overall season, and ask themselves an important question – what is the true version of this team? Is it the one that started slow? Is it the one that had a strong middle of the campaign? Or how about the one that has found some life as of late?

After, they begin to look forward to 2023, asking one important question – what does this team need to do in order to compete for the Supporters Shield? What moves can realistically get them there?

Lastly, they look ahead to the last few games of the season, and share what they want to get out of them, as the ‘Caps look to finish 2022 on a high note, potentially in the playoffs.

