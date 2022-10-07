Third Sub Episode 148: ‘Caps get set for do-or-die match in Minnesota, although off-field questions persist

In Episode 148 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a busy week for the club.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a busy week for the club.

To begin, they dive into their most recent match, a 2-0 win over Austin FC, one that now has the Whitecaps in full control of their playoff destiny heading into Decision Day. There, all they’d need is a win over a reeling Minnesota United on the road, and they’ll be in the playoffs for a second straight year, capping off a memorable end to their regular season.

Before looking ahead to that match, however, they look back at what stood out from that Austin win, as the ‘Caps stuck with an identity that has gotten them results lately, continuing to show why they might want to build off of that identity going forward.

Then, speaking of that subject, they look at what this recent ‘Caps winning streak means for the long-term future of the team, no matter what happens on their quest to get to the playoffs.

After that, they look ahead to that Minnesota game, seeing what the ‘Caps will be up against in that do-or-die matchup, one that actually favours Vancouver in many ways, but also goes against them in others.

Lastly, they take a look at the news that came out of the front office this week, as some names are sticking around. From the positive side of that announcement, being the return of Axel Schuster, to the negative side, being the return of the Lennarduzzi’s, they take a look at what this all means for the short, medium and long-term future of the club, which could be stand to be impacted in many ways by this news.

Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps

