Third Sub Episode 149: A busy start to the offseason for the Vancouver Whitecaps

In Episode 149 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week of news for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps as they kicked off their 2022 offseason this week.

First, they look at how they got here, which came due to a tough 2-0 loss to Minnesota United on MLS’s Decision Day, a result that left the ‘Caps just outside of the playoffs.

Then, they share their takeaways from the ‘Caps end-of-season media availability, in which head coach Vanni Sartini and sporting director Axel Schuster spoke with reporters, sharing some interesting nuggets on the past and the future.

After, they take a look at the big news of the week, that being the Whitecaps contract options, which gives an idea of who should be back in 2023, and who might be gone. From who is staying, who is going, and who is on the fence, they break down each of those decisions.

Lastly, they take a look at how the roster currently shapes up, and what will be next for them now this offseason, as important deadlines continue to rapidly approach here.

