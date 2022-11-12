Third Sub Episode 150: Vancouver Whitecaps find out CCL fate, start preparing for offseason

In Episode 150 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into some intriguing Vancouver Whitecaps chatter as their offseason really ramps into full gear now here.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps in a jam-packed episode.

To begin, they dive into the main news of the week, which was the wild MLS Cup final that occurred between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union, as they look at what that final can teach the Whitecaps as they continue their preparation for the 2023 campaign.

Then, they take a look at the MLS Expansion Draft, seeing if there was any value to be extracted there for Vancouver, as they pondered going the Tristan Blackmon route again.

After that, they then take a look back at a fun season of Canadian Premier League action, before diving deep into a list of a dozen targets the ‘Caps should be looking at from the league, as they get set to hopefully take a plunge into that market this offseason.

Lastly, they dive into the ‘Caps CONCACAF Champions League draw, one in which they did pretty well for themselves, setting them up for a chance to make a good run in the spring.

Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps

