Third Sub Episode 151: The Vancouver Whitecaps slowly get ball rolling on offseason, CanMNT bow out of World Cup

In Episode 151 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Canadian Soccer and Vancouver Whitecaps after a busy couple of weeks in both realms.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Canadian and Vancouver soccer.

To begin, they start on the Canadian side of the ledger, as they dive into the big news from the last month, that being the participation of the CanMNT at the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Things didn’t end up going as planned there for Canada, unfortunately, but there was still a lot to dive into from that, especially when you look forward to what is still on the horizon for this young team.

After, they dive into some big women’s soccer news, that being the impending launch of a professional women’s soccer league in Canada starting in 2025, thanks to the work of Diana Matheson’s Project 8 Sports. They look at what this league could mean for the state of the sport in Canada, and what will need to happen for it to work, allowing for a successful launch in two years time.

Then, continuing on, they then shift their attention to the recent Whitecaps news. From a new arrival, to a couple of key departures, along with some interesting rumours, they dive into the latest transfer news about the ‘Caps, as they begin to shape their 2023 squad.

Lastly, they look at the other Vancouver team that will be playing in 2023 – the CPL’s Vancouver FC, who made their first signing in club history this week, something that they take the time to dive into, seeing what it means for the new club.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports.

Cover Photo via: Canada Soccer/Beau Chevalier and Tagwa Moyo

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...