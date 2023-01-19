Third Sub Episode 152: The Vancouver Whitecaps take the pitch for 1st time in 2023

In episode 152 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps, who officially began preparations for the 2023 season this week.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps as they got the ball rolling for their first (exhibition) game of 2023!

To begin, they dive right into that game, a friendly against German 2nd Bundesliga side Hamburger SV, breaking down what went on in HSV’s eventual 2-0 win over the ‘Caps.

From a decent showing defensively, to a tough night at the office offensively, as well as some other tactical notes and underrated performers, they take a look at what they took away from that match.

After that, they take a look at the latest news surrounding the club, as they recently made some signings, including that of Matías Laborda, as well as invited some players on trial, such as Daniel Krutzen. Not only that, but there was also a Super Draft recently, too, so they take a quick look at who the ‘Caps selected, including JC Ngando and Levonte Johnson.

Lastly, they round things off with a couple of rumoured moves, including the potential signings of Tai Baribo and Salif Sané, seeing where they’d fit, as well as the news that Bell is no longer a ‘Caps sponsor, ending a long tenure as kit sponsor for the bank with the club.

Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps

