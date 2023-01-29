Third Sub Episode 153: Vancouver Whitecaps finish Spain journey, get set for Palm Springs

In Episode 153, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week of Vancouver Whitecaps news, as they continue their preseason preparations in earnest.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps, as they continued to roll through their 2023 preseason.

First, they dive into their latest preseason match, a 2-1 loss to Austrian side Wolfberger AC, the second game of two for the ‘Caps during their trip to Marbella. From a Cristian Dajome goal, to another strong Ali Ahmed performance, they share what stood out to them from what limited viewing they were able to get of the match.

Afterwards, they dive into the latest news roster wise for the ‘Caps, including updates on Daniel Krutzen, Salif Sané, Yohei Takaoka and Tai Baribo, seeing what to expect from the team transfer-wise in the coming weeks. Also, they take a look at the latest injury news, as the ‘Caps welcomed back a few wounded bodies this week, bolstering their squad a tad.

Lastly, they looked ahead to what’s next for the ‘Caps, who head down to Palm Springs this week, where they’ll begin the second phase of their preseason with a match next week against DC United, the first of five matches that they’ll play in California before they open their MLS season at home against RSL in just under four weeks time.

Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps

