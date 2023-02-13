Third Sub Episode 154: Vancouver Whitecaps continue strong preseason, find their striker

In Episode 154, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps, CPL and Canadian Soccer after a busy week of soccer news north of the 49th parallel.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps, Canadian Soccer and CPL following a busy few weeks of news on all of those fronts.

To begin, they dive into the latest out of the Whitecaps, who have been continuing their preseason down in Palm Springs, California, where they’re undefeated in games against DC United, Charlotte, Toronto FC, St Louis City and Las Vegas Lights.

Backed by strong defensive numbers, and some timely set-piece goals, the ‘Caps have been finding results down in California, although a lack of open-play goals could become a worry, as they note.

At the same time, with news that the ‘Caps have found their new striker, that being Sergio Córdova, they look at what the former RSL man could bring to the attack, and why getting him in could be exactly what the doctor ordered for this Vancouver attack.

Elsewhere, they take a look at the latest news from Whitecaps 2, who are set to sign former CPL wunderkid Antoine Coupland on loan, and also made first-team assistant Ricardo Clark their new bench boss, marking a busy week of news for the second team.

Then, they talk about some CPL news, assessing the signing of former Whitecap Theo Collomb in Halifax and BC native Callum Montgomery at Cavalry, before looking at the newest stadium developments out of Vancouver FC.

Lastly, they break down an eventful Canadian Championship draw, before finishing off with a look at the latest standoff between Canada Soccer and its players, following a weekend that saw the CanWNT/CanXNT and its players threaten to go on strike following budget cuts that will impact them heavily, despite them being in a crucial World Cup year.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...