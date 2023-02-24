Third Sub Episode 155: Let the games begin in 2023

In Episode 155 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps as the team gets set for the start of its new MLS season.

To begin, they dive into an in-depth preview of the team, looking at their new acquisitions, before looking at the team’s important floor and ceiling raisers that the team will be relying on in 2023.

Then, after that, they take a look at what a best-case and worst-case scenario looks like for the team, should everything go (or not go) to plan.

Lastly, they round off their preview section with rapid-fire predictions, sharing their thoughts on how they think things will go for Vancouver, using highly (not at all) scientific methods to help them do that.

After, they take a look at the latest news out of ‘Caps land, which is that the team has a new kit and sponsor, with the “Bloodlines” kit now in the arsenal, in which the team’s new premier partner, Telus, is highly prominent.

From there, they round off the show with a preview of the ‘Caps opening match of the 2023 MLS season, which is a home clash against Real Salt Lake, who they welcome to BC Place on Saturday, February 25th to kick off their 13th MLS season.

Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps

