Third Sub Episode 156: Vancouver Whitecaps open season with mixed performance vs RSL, look ahead to San Jose

In Episode 156 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps as they kicked off their 2023 MLS season.

To begin, they look back at that game, which was a 2-1 win for Real Salt Lake, who managed to come into BC Place and waltz out with a crucial three points in their pockets.

They analyze how that happened, and what went wrong for Vancouver, who after getting off to a brilliant start to the game, faded out in the second half, throwing away a 1-0 lead in the process.

From in-game adjustments, some full back woes and selection headaches, they look at what ailed the ‘Caps, before finishing with a look at what they did well, and how they should build off that going forward.

After, they take a look at the next game, a clash versus the San Jose Earthquakes on the road. A new look ‘Quakes team, they dive into what has changed with San Jose, who has a new coach, a new defensive spine, and an overall new identity, making them a team to watch.

Therefore, despite an opening day loss to Atlanta United, one where they were left stunned by some late Thiago Almada magic, they’re looking to build off the positives they showed in that one, as they played relatively well for 89 minutes on the road before Almada took over.

Because of that, they head into this ‘Third Wheel Derby’ full of confidence, as they try to grab their first win of the season, against a ‘Caps team looking to bottle up a similar energy on their end, which should make for an entertaining match between two teams that always seem to deliver on that front.

Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps

