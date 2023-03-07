Third Sub Episode 157: Dèja vu for Whitecaps in San Jose, and bring on the CCL Fever

In Episode 157, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps, as they start to reach the first busy stretch of their still-young 2023 season.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps, as they progressed through their 2023 MLS season this past weekend.

This time out, the ‘Caps travelled down to California to take on the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, in what was just their second match of the season.

And in that game, they got a bit of deja vu from the first one, as they fell 2-1, in a game where they scored early before getting sunk by two second-half goals. Sound familiar?

Because of that, they dive into the important question – how did that happen two weeks in a row?

Then, after they answer that, they look at how the ‘Caps, who are supposed to be a playoff team this year, inexplicably threw away two games, with their full backs, zonal marking woes, and questionable substitutions standing out as the biggest key issues.

After that, however, they throw all of that out of the window and bring in the good vibes, thanks to the return of the CONCACAF Champions League, as the ‘Caps get set to play in that competition for the first time since 2017 later this week.

With the first leg of their Round of 16 clash against Real CD España coming up on Wednesday, they take a look at what to expect from their opponents in that game, as they get a rare chance to take on some Honduran opposition.

A historically strong club in Honduras, they look at what to expect from España, who love a 4-4-2, a tackle and a long ball, three things that the ‘Caps will need to be wary of as they chase a result in what has quickly become a must-win game, for a multitude of reasons, helping put the sting of the tough start behind them.

