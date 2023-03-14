Third Sub Episode 158: Whitecaps show glimpse of potential in Champions League, but remain on hunt for consistency in MLS play

In Episode 158 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week of action for the Vancouver Whitecaps, in both MLS and CONCACAF Champions League action.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps, as they continued their busy start to the 2023 season.

To begin, they take a look at the first of two games the ‘Caps played over this past week, which was a clash with Honduran side Real CD España in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie, a game in which the ‘Caps picked up their first win of the 2023 season in a 5-0 thumping at BC Place.

A monumental result for many reasons, they look at why that was the case, as it both allowed the ‘Caps to find some much-needed confidence offensively, while all but setting them up to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, as long as they avoid disaster in the second leg.

After, they looked back at the second game of the week, which was a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas at BC Place a few days later, one where Vancouver just couldn’t capitalize on the momentum of the big Champions League win back in MLS action, especially on the attacking side of things.

As a result, they continued what has been a frustrating MLS campaign, failing to turn an overall decent performance into a win, leaving them with just one point out of their first three games so far this season.

Due to some reoccurring issues defensively, as well as some bad luck in the final third, it just hasn’t clicked for Vancouver yet this season in MLS play, leading Alex and Sam to propose some solutions to fix that, including backing Brian White to bust his slump in a big way, as well as some new potential combinations at the back.

Lastly, they preview the week ahead for Vancouver, which promises to be a busy one, as they get set to play España in the second leg of their Champions League tie, before travelling to LA to take on the LA Galaxy in a crucial MLS game between two teams looking for their first win in league action so far in 2023.

